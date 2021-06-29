 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casey Murray, Mainland Regional
0 comments

Casey Murray, Mainland Regional

The senior scored a team-leading 70 goals to go with 20 assists. She also was huge in the transition and defensive game, leading the Mustangs with 56 ground balls and 33 forced turnovers. Murray finished with 77 draw possessions and 64 draw controls. Murray is committed to play lacrosse at NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News