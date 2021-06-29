Casey Murray, Mainland Regional

The senior scored a team-leading 70 goals to go with 20 assists. She also was huge in the transition and defensive game, leading the Mustangs with 56 ground balls and 33 forced turnovers. Murray finished with 77 draw possessions and 64 draw controls. Murray is committed to play lacrosse at NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today