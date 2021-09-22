Casa Taco & Tequila Bar at Tropicana

One of the great things about 50 Bites is that each Bite gives you an excuse to visit that restaurant and indulge a bit. Casa Taco has one heck of a drink program, so why not order up one of their many margaritas while downing your Bite? This year they are offering chicken taquito — a rolled corn tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese and fried to perfection, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and crema with a side of white cheddar cheese sauce.