Casa Taco & Tequila Bar at Tropicana

Chicken Taquito
Tropicana // CasaTacoAC.com
One of the great things about 50 Bites is that each Bite gives you an excuse to visit that restaurant and indulge a bit. Casa Taco has one heck of a drink program, so why not order up one of their many margaritas while downing your Bite? This year they are offering chicken taquito — a rolled corn tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese and fried to perfection, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and crema with a side of white cheddar cheese sauce.
