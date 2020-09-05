Carson Wentz
Once again, the Eagles offense will probably go as far as Wentz takes them. The quarterback threw for 4,039 yards and 27 TDs last season. Still, the injury question follows Wentz. He played in all 16 regular season games last year but was knocked out of the playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion after a questionable hit from Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney. Wentz missed time at the end of camp with what the Eagles called a minor soft-tissue injury.
“What Carson is working through right now is nothing major,” Pederson said. “It's minor. It's day-to-day. This is actually a good time for this week, to rest. I have no issues of where Carson is, where he's headed. He'll be ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.