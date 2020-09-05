Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

Carson Wentz

Once again, the Eagles offense will probably go as far as Wentz takes them. The quarterback threw for 4,039 yards and 27 TDs last season. Still, the injury question follows Wentz. He played in all 16 regular season games last year but was knocked out of the playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion after a questionable hit from Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney. Wentz missed time at the end of camp with what the Eagles called a minor soft-tissue injury.

“What Carson is working through right now is nothing major,” Pederson said. “It's minor. It's day-to-day. This is actually a good time for this week, to rest. I have no issues of where Carson is, where he's headed. He'll be ready to go.”

