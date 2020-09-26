Carson Wentz says he doesn’t know what fans and media are saying about the Philadelphia Eagles’ struggles.

That’s a good thing.

The Eagles (0-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Media and fans have criticized Wentz for his play in the first two weeks. He threw pivotal interceptions in both defeats. After two weeks, Wentz ranks 30th in the NFL in yards per attempt at 6.0. He is No. 29 in completion percentage at 58.5.

“What people say or how they feel, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion," Wentz said. "This is how I’ve been my whole career. I don’t get worked up about what people say, write, feel. I’m confident in myself and I’m confident in this team. Obviously being 0-2, statistically where I’m at with the turnovers and all those things, that’s all behind me. For me, it’s all about going forward. I don’t get too caught up or worked up about it. I’m confident in myself and confident in this team."

What follows is nine other players to watch when Philadelphia meets the Bengals:

