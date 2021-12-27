 Skip to main content
Caroline's by the Bay
Caroline’s by the Bay

Start 2022 off with a New Year’s Eve Celebration at Caroline’s with Big Foot playing from 4 to 8 p.m. followed by DJ Josh from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., as well as party favors and a champagne toast. No cover. Located at 450 Bay Avenue and Longport Boulevard, Somers Point. Carolines by the Bay on Facebook.

