 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carmine’s
0 comments

Carmine’s

What better spot to eat a holiday meal with family than at a place that specializes in family-style dining? On Christmas Eve, Carmine’s at The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City will offer their take on The Feast of the Seven Fishes, which will include items such as fried calamari, baked clams or clams on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and entrée options like red or white clam sauce over pasta, mixed seafood with pasta, shrimp scampi, and salmon oreganata. Each is served family-style and feeds four to six people. The special is $350 and is available for dine-in only, with reservations required.

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, additional specials available for dine-in, take-out, or delivery include roasted beef tenderloin ($175) with grilled asparagus, Contadina potatoes and roasted mushrooms; pan-seared Chilean seabass cioppino ($140) with clams, mussels and scallops; and penne boscaiola ($45) with sweet Italian sausage, spicy soppressata and mushrooms. Their full menu will also be available. Tropicana is located at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CarminesNYC.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News