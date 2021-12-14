What better spot to eat a holiday meal with family than at a place that specializes in family-style dining? On Christmas Eve, Carmine’s at The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City will offer their take on The Feast of the Seven Fishes, which will include items such as fried calamari, baked clams or clams on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and entrée options like red or white clam sauce over pasta, mixed seafood with pasta, shrimp scampi, and salmon oreganata. Each is served family-style and feeds four to six people. The special is $350 and is available for dine-in only, with reservations required.