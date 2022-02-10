While the family-style dining that Carmine’s is typically known for might make you think they are best for larger groups, the truth is that dinner for two here can be a home run, too … especially on Valentine’s Day. This year for Sunday and Monday, Feb. 13 and 14, a la carte specials include stuffed salmon, roasted beef tenderloin, and spaghetti carbonara in addition to their traditional menu. Those looking to enjoy a romantic dinner at home can opt for the “Amore for Two” special, which features garlic bread, penne alla vodka, chicken parmigiana, and a decadent chocolate torte to share for $105. The special is available for takeout from Friday through Monday, Feb. 11 to 14. Carmine’s is located at Tropicana Atlantic City, 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CarminesNYC.com
