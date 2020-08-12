Carmen’s has long been what summer in Sea Isle City is all about. With dockside dining and some of the best seafood around, Carmen’s has been serving locals and visitors alike since the restaurant opened in 1981. Get there for the crabs — blue claw, Alaskan king, snow crab or dungeness — or any of the fried seafood platters. Carmen’s is BYOB, so don’t forget to bring a six-pack of your favorite. Located at 353 43rd Place in Sea Isle City. Go to CarmenHasCrabs.com for more information.

