Carly Muphy, Crusaders shake off jitters to beat rival Middle Township

Middle scored one basket over 11:15 during that stretch.

“We tightened down on our defense,” DiPatri said. “I think we took them out of their rhythm. We got great contributions from across the board from our entire team.”

Both Middle (3-3) and Wildwood Catholic (7-2) graduated several standouts from last season.

Both entered Monday looking for an early-season signature win to boost their confidence.

In addition to Murphy, Wildwood Catholic also got strong efforts from point guard Kimmy Casiello (nine points, four assists) and Ella McCabe (eight points).

Wildwood Catholic stretched its lead to 19 early in the fourth quarter before Middle rallied. Panthers junior Jada Elston (18 points) scored seven straight points as Middle cut the lead to 10 with 3:22 left. But Middle could get no closer.

With the win, Wildwood Catholic remained undefeated in the CAL United Division. The top two teams in each of the CAL’s three divisions automatically qualify for the CAL Tournament in February.

DiPatri, however, knows it’s too soon to start thinking about the postseason.