Carly Muphy, Crusaders shake off jitters to beat rival Middle Township

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Carly Murphy understands what the Wildwood Catholic-Middle Township high school girls basketball rivalry is all about.
“This is our rival,” Murphy said. “Every year we anticipate it. Each girl has jitters before the game. It’s really big for us.”
The junior forward shook those nerves and scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to propel the Crusaders to a 46-32 win over Middle in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Monday night.
“Carly is a veteran for us,” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said. “She played in this game last year for us. Carly can shoot the basketball. She played like the veteran leader that she is.”
Murphy sank three 3-pointers in the first half when Wildwood Catholic was struggling to generate offense.
“I think it gave all of us energy,” she said of the perimeter shots. “It riled up the crowd and our bench, and we thrive on that energy.”
Her two 3-pointers started a 20-3 run that turned a four-point Wildwood Catholic deficit with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half into a 35-20 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“The 3-pointers gave me confidence, and everyone confidence,” Murphy said.
Middle scored one basket over 11:15 during that stretch.
“We tightened down on our defense,” DiPatri said. “I think we took them out of their rhythm. We got great contributions from across the board from our entire team.”
Both Middle (3-3) and Wildwood Catholic (7-2) graduated several standouts from last season.
Both entered Monday looking for an early-season signature win to boost their confidence.
In addition to Murphy, Wildwood Catholic also got strong efforts from point guard Kimmy Casiello (nine points, four assists) and Ella McCabe (eight points).
Wildwood Catholic stretched its lead to 19 early in the fourth quarter before Middle rallied. Panthers junior Jada Elston (18 points) scored seven straight points as Middle cut the lead to 10 with 3:22 left. But Middle could get no closer.
With the win, Wildwood Catholic remained undefeated in the CAL United Division. The top two teams in each of the CAL’s three divisions automatically qualify for the CAL Tournament in February.
DiPatri, however, knows it’s too soon to start thinking about the postseason.
“We keep getting better every game, and that’s the most important thing,” DiPatri said. “This is a strange year because of COVID and shutdowns. We keep getting better.”
Wildwood Catholic’s two losses are to non-CAL teams — Hudson Catholic and Life Center (Burlington County).
“We wanted to challenge this team (with some tough non-league games) because we thought this team had the ability to step up and rise up,” DiPatri said. “We lost a lot to graduation, but we knew we had some talent coming back.”
Wildwood Catholic;10 11 14 11—46
Middle Township;11 6 3 12—32
WC-Vodges 4, McCabe 8, Murphy 18, Mikulski 7, Casiello 9
M-Morrow 8, Elisano 3, Robinson 2, Elston 18, Nabb 1
Contact: 609-272-7185
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry