Carly Hanin

The senior forward scored 25 goals to lead the Red Raiders to a 20-3 season and the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference co-championship. The third-year varsity player finished with 38 career goals. Hanin had one four-goal game and two three-goal games. She scored 11 goals last year, including the game-winner in double-overtime in a 2-1 win over Egg Harbor Township for the South East A title in a shortened season.