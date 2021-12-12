 Skip to main content
Carly Hanin
Carly Hanin

Ocean City

Carly Hanin Player of the Year

Ocean City High School's Carly Hanin, The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year, Thursday Dec 9, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The senior forward scored 25 goals to lead the Red Raiders to a 20-3 season and the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference co-championship. The third-year varsity player finished with 38 career goals. Hanin had one four-goal game and two three-goal games. She scored 11 goals last year, including the game-winner in double-overtime in a 2-1 win over Egg Harbor Township for the South East A title in a shortened season.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

