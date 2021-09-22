Carluccio’s at Bally’s

Slice of Pizza
Bally’s // BallysAC.com
Carluccio’s was chosen as the winner in A.C. Weekly’s Pizza Palooza this year, and it’s no accident: Pretty much everything that comes out of there is a home run. That includes their standard pizza slice with its sweet tangy tomato sauce and gooey mozzarella. Warning: It will definitely take more than one bite to finish!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
