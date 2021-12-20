Carlson FG gives Raiders 16-14 win vs COVID-ravaged Browns

CLEVELAND — The Raiders didn’t appreciate the NFL postponing their trip. They made sure their postseason chances weren’t canceled as well.

Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal as time expired sent Las Vegas to a 16-14 win on Monday night over the COVID-19-depleted Cleveland Browns in a game pushed back two days by the NFL amid an uptick of virus cases across the league.

Down by a point, quarterback Derek Carr patiently drove the Raiders (7-7) into Cleveland territory in the final two minutes.

Then Carlson shrugged off being iced by the Browns to boot his winner, keeping Las Vegas in the playoff mix. The Raiders had been upset with the league’s decision to delay the game from Saturday until Monday, with owner Mark Davis saying the delay was a “competitive disadvantage” for his his team.

That all seemed to be forgotten as the Raiders danced off their sideline when Carlson’s kick went through at the Dawg Pound end of FirstEnergy Stadium.

“It’s been a long time coming to win a game like that in the end,” said Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who has led the team through a turbulent season. “We understand the situation we’re in and what the playoff race looks like.”