Carlos Lopez
Carlos Lopez

012721_spt_ehtbb

On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #4 Carlos Lopez tries for two points driving to basket.

Carlos Lopez

Egg Harbor Township

6-1 Jr. G

Lopez averaged 21.9 points and led the Eagles to a 14-1 record. He sank 40 3-pointers. Lopez has 1,003 career points.

