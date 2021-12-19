Carlos Lopez sparks EHT to 2-0 start

Carlos Lopez scored 31 and grabbed seven rebounds as EHT improved to 2-0 with an 87-60 win over Wildwood Catholic..
Lopzes sank 13 of 20 shots. DJ Germann added 24 points and five steals. Anthony Colon scored 11 and blocked five shots. EJT is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Rashee Bell led Wildwood Catholic with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Egg Harbor Township 27 25 23 12 – 87
Wildwood Catholic 16 7 21 16 – 60
EHT-Germann 24, Lopez 31, Glenn 5, Colon 11, Miral 8, Ford 6, Bullock 2
WC-Johnson 5, Harper 14, Bell 20, Jackson 5, Kates 8, Kane 2, Williams 6
