Carlos Lopez leads EHT

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 76-47 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Friday.
The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in The Press' Elite 11.
Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 31 points and made four three pointers for the Eagles (1-0). DJ Germann scored 16 points.
Archie Lawler scored a team-leading 21 for the Caper Tigers (0-1).
Egg Harbor Township 27 15 13 21 – 76
Lower Cape May13 8 11 15- 47
EHT-Smith 1, Germann 16, Glenn 11, Rodriguez 2, Colon 8, Reyes 6, Bullock 1, Lopez 31
LCM-Bey 13, Wright 2, Lawler 21, Cronin 5, Bonner 6
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry