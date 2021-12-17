 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlos Lopez leads EHT
0 comments

Carlos Lopez leads EHT

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 76-47 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Friday.

The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in The Press' Elite 11.

Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 31 points and made four three pointers for the Eagles (1-0). DJ Germann scored 16 points. 

Archie Lawler scored a team-leading 21 for the Caper Tigers (0-1).

Egg Harbor Township 27 15 13 21 – 76

Lower Cape May13 8 11 15- 47

EHT-Smith 1, Germann 16, Glenn 11, Rodriguez 2, Colon 8, Reyes 6, Bullock 1, Lopez 31

LCM-Bey 13, Wright 2, Lawler 21, Cronin 5, Bonner 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News