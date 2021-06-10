CARLO FAVRETTO JR.

Carlo Favretto Jr., 30, of Buena Vista Township, is a 2008 graduate of Buena Regional High School, 2010 graduate of Atlantic Cape Community College and 2012 graduate of Rowan University with a bachelor's degree in history. He has served in leadership positions throughout his life, including being a part of the Atlantic Cape Student Government Association, and currently is a member of the Buena Regional Board of Education. Favretto works as a regional youth coordinator at Atlantic Prevention Resources and assists in fostering youth leadership in Join Together Atlantic County's youth coalition Stand Up And Rebel, and the Youth Tobacco Action Group Incorruptible.Us.