 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlo Favretto Jr.
0 comments

Carlo Favretto Jr.

  • 0

CARLO FAVRETTO JR.

Regional youth coordinator, Atlantic Prevention Resources

Carlo Favretto Jr., 30, of Buena Vista Township, is a 2008 graduate of Buena Regional High School, 2010 graduate of Atlantic Cape Community College and 2012 graduate of Rowan University with a bachelor's degree in history. He has served in leadership positions throughout his life, including being a part of the Atlantic Cape Student Government Association, and currently is a member of the Buena Regional Board of Education. Favretto works as a regional youth coordinator at Atlantic Prevention Resources and assists in fostering youth leadership in Join Together Atlantic County's youth coalition Stand Up And Rebel, and the Youth Tobacco Action Group Incorruptible.Us.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News