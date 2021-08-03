Carli Lloyd, soccer

Daughter of Stephen and Pamela Lloyd...Has two siblings, Ashley and Stephen...In 2016 married her high school sweetheart, golf pro Brian Hollins...In her spare time, enjoys getting manicures and pedicures, and shopping...Selected as the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year, becoming only the third American to be honored with the award...Scored the game-winning goal in the gold-medal match against Brazil at the Beijing Games, and twice in Team USA’s 2-1 victory over Japan in the gold-medal game of the London Games…...At age 39, will become the U.S.’ oldest women’s soccer Olympian ever.