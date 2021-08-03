 Skip to main content
Carli Lloyd, soccer
United States' Carli Lloyd stretches for a ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Carli Lloyd, 39, Delran, Burlington County, soccer. Will play Thursday in the bronze medal match against Australia. In 2016, finished fifth. In 2012 and 2008 won gold.

Daughter of Stephen and Pamela Lloyd...Has two siblings, Ashley and Stephen...In 2016 married her high school sweetheart, golf pro Brian Hollins...In her spare time, enjoys getting manicures and pedicures, and shopping...Selected as the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year, becoming only the third American to be honored with the award...Scored the game-winning goal in the gold-medal match against Brazil at the Beijing Games, and twice in Team USA’s 2-1 victory over Japan in the gold-medal game of the London Games…...At age 39, will become the U.S.’ oldest women’s soccer Olympian ever.

