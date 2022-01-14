Carl
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
New Jersey National Guard teams are being deployed to several long-term care facilities in South Jersey this week as part of COVID-19 operations.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — One person was sent to a trauma center following a fiery crash Saturday night in the Richland section of the township, …
ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground Wednesday on a $100 million indoor water park on the Boardwalk that is desi…
Thursday will be a quiet day, with peeks of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A nor'easter will pass far offshore Friday. Then, we continue to monitor a powerful storm system late Sunday into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I list six things to know.
A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old fellow city resident in J…
MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman will spend over two decades in state prison for her involvement in a motor vehicle crash that kill…
CORBIN CITY — It does not take much of a crowd to fill the meeting room for the City Council of Corbin City.
With a keen eye for quality property, Rosemarie Fiscus paid close attention to the criterion Realtors tend to repeat in triplicate when pointi…
