CAREN FITZPATRICK
CAREN FITZPATRICK

Party: Democrat

Age: 62

100721-pac-nws-ld2debate

Fitzpatrick

Residence: Linwood

Political message: She says she chose to run for Assembly because the issues that most concern her — including climate change mitigation and diversifying the Atlantic County economy — can be best handled at the state level. She has been a county commissioner since being elected in 2017.

