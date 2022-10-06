Cardinals X-Factor

Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career is coming to end as he is set to retire at the season's end. He is not simply fading away. The right-handed slugger, who has 703 career home runs, hit .351 with 14 home runs off left-handed pitchers this season. Pujols also hit nine home runs with 27 RBIs and a .650 slugging percentage since Sept. 1.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today