Cardinals X-Factor

Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career is coming to end as he is set to retire at the season's end. He is not simply fading away. The right-handed slugger, who has 703 career home runs, hit .351 with 14 home runs off left-handed pitchers this season. Pujols also hit nine home runs with 27 RBIs and a .650 slugging percentage since Sept. 1.