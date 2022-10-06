Cardinals biggest concern

St. Louis will start Jose Quintana (3-2 with a 2.01 ERA) in Game 1 and Miles Mikolas (12-13 with a 3.29 ERA) in Game 2. St. Louis has yet to name a Game 3 starter. The Cardinals acquired the left-handed Quintana in a trade deadline deal with the Pitssburgh Pirates this summer. St. Louis has depth in their rotation but no true ace. With Wheeler and Nola, the Phillies have the best two starters in the series.