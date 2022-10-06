Cardinals biggest concern

St. Louis will start Jose Quintana (3-2 with a 2.01 ERA) in Game 1 and Miles Mikolas (12-13 with a 3.29 ERA) in Game 2. St. Louis has yet to name a Game 3 starter. The Cardinals acquired the left-handed Quintana in a trade deadline deal with the Pitssburgh Pirates this summer. St. Louis has depth in their rotation but no true ace. With Wheeler and Nola, the Phillies have the best two starters in the series.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today