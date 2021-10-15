Cardinals acquire tight end Zach Ertz in trade with Eagles

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to the Buccaneers. He was informed by general manager Howie Roseman about the pending trade on Tuesday night and played anyway.

“It was a hard night on Tuesday night having those conversations, but they were honest,” Roseman said. “They were good. Zach’s an Eagle for life. Zach’s family, that will never change. And just very appreciative of him and his contributions.”

Ertz and his wife, soccer star Julie Ertz, have invested plenty of resources into the community and promised to continue with their charitable efforts in Philadelphia, including their House of Hope project.

Gowan was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of this year’s draft. The 6-foot-2 Gowan has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

“He’s a guy we spent a lot of time with in the draft process,” Roseman said. “He was somebody that we would have considered with our sixth-round pick. He was in a group of names. He went right before we picked and he’s a long corner. He’s got tremendous speed."

Ertz’s departure clears the way for Dallas Goedert to be the clear No. 1 tight end. Goedert is also in the final year of his contract.

“There’s no secret that that’s, obviously, something here going forward that we have to address,” Roseman said. “And so, getting him in a role where it’s not just sharing time and he’s the guy because in terms of our bargaining power, there’s going to be no discount on Dallas Goedert. So, we know that, so we want to get as much information and give him as much opportunity to take over that and see him in that role as much as possible, as opposed to guessing on it.”