Cara Bluth, 45
Cara Bluth, 45

Cara Bluth

Cara Bluth pictured in Mexico for her birthday in March 2020.

Bluth died Feb. 20 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 45.

“She had the ability to make anyone she met feel at ease and welcome, and she fit in anywhere,” said Joetta Surace, her mother. “I knew she was a diamond, but I didn’t realize everybody else knew it.”

Breaking News