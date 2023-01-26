 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car strikes children crossing Atlantic City roadway

ATLANTIC CITY — Two children were struck after trying to cross a road a short distance near Gardner's Basin on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Maryland and Magellan avenues at about 8:14 a.m. after the children, 10 and 14, were hit while trying to cross Maryland Avenue.

The driver, a 45-year-old Pleasantville man, was traveling southbound on the road when the children were hit, police said in a Thursday news release.

The children were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with "serious" injuries, police said.

The driver stopped his car after the crash, remaining on scene when first responders arrive, police said.

Police did not say if their investigation has determined the crash's cause or contributing factors.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Officer Eric Wessler, from the Traffic Bureau, at 609-347-5744. 

Anonymous tips can be sent to police by texting tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

