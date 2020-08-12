Obadiahs

Chef John Tefankjian of Captain Obadiah's Seafood Market in Marmora Thursday July 30, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Captain Obadiah’s Seafood Market isn’t just a restaurant, it’s also, as the name implies, a seafood market, selling raw fish, prepared seafood dishes and hot lunches, dinners and cocktails, all available for takeout or eating on the deck.

“We have great crabs, great food, great scenery, great deck,” Tefankjian says.

Head there to dine on their famous lobster bisque, soft shell crab sandwiches or some Jersey blue crab claws, and wash it all down with an icy cold beer while you watch the sunset. Located at 321 Roosevelt Blvd. in Marmora. Go to CaptainObadiahs SeafoodMarket.com for more information.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments