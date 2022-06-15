One of the oldest operating casino restaurants is also one of the most gorgeous, and that of course, is Capriccio inside Resorts Casino Hotel. Known as much for its amazing views as for its amazing Italian cuisine, this year Capriccio will offer a special Father’s Day dinner. The three-course meal is $85 per person and includes highlights such as shrimp scampi ravioli, stuffed flounder Francaise, and herb-rubbed lamb shank with parmesan-garlic potatoes, lemon-grilled asparagus and a mint pesto; and a choice of sticky bun bread pudding or bananas foster gelato or dessert. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.