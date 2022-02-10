 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capriccio

One of the oldest casino restaurants still operating — as well as one of the most visually stunning – Capriccio at Resorts Casino Hotel has been consistently fabulous for as long as we can remember and is bound to score some serious points with whoever you take there this Valentine’s Day. On Monday, Feb. 14, they will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $120 per couple. Guests can opt for the candy cane beet salad, or cavatelli with butter-poached lobster to start, while entrees include such highlights as branzino with shellfish risotto and a rich and luscious rigatoni alla carbonara. Dessert is a choice of chocolate budino, or a divine strawberry shortcake. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com

