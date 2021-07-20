Cape zoo awaits animal vaccine supply for coronavirus

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Human residents of Cape May County now have access to mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, offering both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines free of charge and without an appointment.

The lions, snow leopards and bears at the Cape May County Zoo will have to wait a little longer, however.

This month, zoos around the country began administering a new vaccine against the coronavirus to some animals.

“As soon as the supply becomes available we’ll administer it,” said Hubert Paluch, director and veterinarian at Cape May County's zoo. It will only be used for animals with the potential to be infected with the virus.

Some animals are at greater risk from COVID-19 than others, he said. When the vaccine becomes available, plans are to administer it to the cats at the zoo, which includes lions, cheetahs and snow leopards, as well as the river otters. All of the primates will be vaccinated as well, Paluch said.

He has not seen any indication that the animals that are susceptible to the virus have caught it.

“We haven’t had any respiratory issues that we felt we needed to check for it,” he said.