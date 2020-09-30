Cape reports six new COVID-19 cases

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Six new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Cape May County, according to news released Wednesday by the county's Health Department.

The six new cases were found in the following municipalities: three in Ocean City; and one each in Dennis Township, Wildwood and Woodbine, the Health Department said.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the county is now 1,352, including 92 deaths, the Health Department said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.