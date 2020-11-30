Cape May's Congress Hall offers socially distant igloo dining experience

CAPE MAY — A city hotel's restaurant is offering a winter-themed, socially-distant solution for dining during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 12 igloos set up on the Grand Lawn of Congress Hall, according to CapeResorts.com.

“Featuring an elevated menu of cocktails and light fare, our Winter Igloos can accommodate parties of up to eight, making them the perfect private and socially distant outdoor dining option for groups looking to toast the season together,” according to the site.

Rental prices run from $50 to $150, depending on the day of the week and the type of meal. The price doesn’t include food or drinks.

Reservations are required.

