 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May's Congress Hall offers socially distant igloo dining experience
0 comments

Cape May's Congress Hall offers socially distant igloo dining experience

112420_exp_shop2.jpg

Congress Hall in Cape May at Christmas.

 CRAIG TERRY / provided

CAPE MAY — A city hotel's restaurant is offering a winter-themed, socially-distant solution for dining during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 12 igloos set up on the Grand Lawn of Congress Hall, according to CapeResorts.com.

“Featuring an elevated menu of cocktails and light fare, our Winter Igloos can accommodate parties of up to eight, making them the perfect private and socially distant outdoor dining option for groups looking to toast the season together,” according to the site.

Rental prices run from $50 to $150, depending on the day of the week and the type of meal. The price doesn’t include food or drinks.

Reservations are required.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News