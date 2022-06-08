 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAPE MAY

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beach tags: $30 seasonal, $20 weekly (Saturday to Saturday), $15 for three days, $8 daily. Free for active military and family members, veterans, and kids ages 11 and younger.

What to do: Swimming is permitted. Skimboarding is allowed with lifeguards’ permission. Volleyball is also permitted, a beach tag and ball is required to play. Nets are located at Steger Beach (Beach Avenue and Jackson Street) and at Second Avenue Beach. Food is permitted, but not alcohol. Fishing is allowed just east of the Brooklyn Avenue storm pipe and is prohibited at all other beaches during lifeguard hours. Kayaking is allowed past the bathing zone. Surfing is permitted at Poverty Beach (Wilmington Avenue), The Cove, Surfing Beach (Gurney Street), and South Queen (Queen Street)

More information: capemay.com

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

