Cape May Tech
Coach: Sam PIcketts

Last season's record: 9-17

2021 Prediction: Developing

Key players: Dylan Delvecchio, 6-3, Jr., G; Judah Thomas, 6-1, Sr., G; Tyler McDaniel, 6-1, Jr., G; Jon Torres, 5-6, Jr., G; Joe'l Robinson-Hutchinson, 6-3, Jr., F; Patrick Bean, 5-11 Fr., G; Luke Basile, 5-6, Fr., G; Adam Dille, 5-7, So, G.

Outlook: The Hawks could be in a rebuilding mode, with two seniors and a lot of young players. Delvecchio averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds last year. Thomas is a key player. Torres and Robinson-Hutchinson, are transfers from Middle Township and Wildwood, respectively. Picketts takes over as head coach. He previously coached the Bridgeton boys team for two seasons. Former Cape May Tech boys coach Josh Mercado has stepped back to be an assistant for the team this winter.

