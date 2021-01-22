Outlook: The Hawks could be in a rebuilding mode, with two seniors and a lot of young players. Delvecchio averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds last year. Thomas is a key player. Torres and Robinson-Hutchinson, are transfers from Middle Township and Wildwood, respectively. Picketts takes over as head coach. He previously coached the Bridgeton boys team for two seasons. Former Cape May Tech boys coach Josh Mercado has stepped back to be an assistant for the team this winter.