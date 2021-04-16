 Skip to main content
Cape May Tech
Cape May Tech

Cape May Tech

Coach: Kyle Morinelli

2019 record: 7-11

2021 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Cape May will feature a strong freshmen class. The Hawks also feature some talented veterans. Senior shortstop/pitcher Aidan Hoffman batted .429 in 2019. Senior pitcher/outfielder Joel Sheptock batted .308 with 12 RBIs as a sophomore. Junior pitcher Tyler McDaniel will help lead the rotation.

