Coach: Josh Harris (fourth season)
2020 record: 0-12
Group: S.J. Group
What to watch: Four seniors return for Cape May Tech who are experienced, dedicated players, including forward Danny Martin. That list also includes goalkeeper Lucas Gehring and defenders Stephen Gittle and Brandon Matthews. Junior midfielder Adam Dille, nicknamed "The Machine by players and coaches, is also a solid leader.
"Tech is a hardworking school and our players strive to be better everyday," Harris said. "That’s what I expect from my guys as players and young men."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen