Cape May Tech
Coach: Amber Waddington
Last season’s record: 2-10
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Kennedy Campbell, 5-8, Sr., G; Izzy Schmucker, 5-2, Sr., G; Alex Garcia, 5-3, Sr., G; Hailey Pinto, 5-6, Sr., F; Alyssa Gery, 5-6, Jr., F; McKenna Anderson, 5-4, Jr., G.
Outlook: The Hawks return and experienced team and will try to build on the experience they gained last season.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today