 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape May Tech

  • 0

Coach: Samuel Picketts

Last season’s record: 8-13

2022 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: This is Picketts first season as head coach. The Hawks return six starters and have some pitching depth. Sophomore Tanner Oliva batted .308 and had a 3.75 ERA as a freshman. Seniors Tyler McDaniel (34 strikeouts in 31 innings) and Nate Archbold (27 strikeouts in 23 innings) are also quality arms.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News