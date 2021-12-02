CAPE MAY TECH

Coach: Matt McElroy

2021 record: 1-5

What to watch: The Hawks are led by seniors Lucas Gehring, Evan Carlson and Carlos Rios. Other key contributors include Doug Taverner, Trevor Magill, Jarrod Carlson and freshman Teddy Woolery.

“We’re teaching people how to swim,” McElroy said. “They’re working hard and the seniors have a great attitude. They’re punctual, compassionate and work hard. The team is not as big as in the past. Our issue is going to be filling the lanes.

"I would love to have a few guys qualify for the (South Jersey) Coaches Meet, and have us improve our times throughout the year.”

