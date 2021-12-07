CAPE MAY TECH

Coach: Dawn Dudley
2021 record: 0-9
What to watch: The Hawks were actually a competitive team last year, but faced Mainland Regional twice, Ocean City twice, Atlantic City twice, and Egg Harbor Township, Our Lady of Mercy Academy and Middle Township once apiece.
Tech returns most of its team, including seniors Emile Frederick, Alexandra Bruno and Jacque Jamison. Laura Schweizer and Dempsey Ryan.
“We’re small and building,” Dudley said. “The girls have a great dynamic. They have big connections, which is good, and they’re very dedicated.”
