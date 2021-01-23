 Skip to main content
Coach: Amber Waddington

Last season's record: 7-18

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Kennedy Campbell, 5-7, Jr., G/F; Alex Garcia, 5-4, Jr. G; Isabella Schmucker, 5-2 Jr., G; McKenna Anderson, 5-6, So, G; Alyssa Gery, 5-6, So, F; Sydney King, 5-8, Sr., F; Abigail McAllister, 5-8, Jr., F.

Outlook: Several players are back for Cape May Tech but the Hawks won't have it easy in the powerful CAL East. Campbell, Schmucker and Garcia should lead the team. King returns after missing most of last year due to injury.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
