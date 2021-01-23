CAPE MAY TECH
Coach: Amber Waddington
Last season's record: 7-18
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: Kennedy Campbell, 5-7, Jr., G/F; Alex Garcia, 5-4, Jr. G; Isabella Schmucker, 5-2 Jr., G; McKenna Anderson, 5-6, So, G; Alyssa Gery, 5-6, So, F; Sydney King, 5-8, Sr., F; Abigail McAllister, 5-8, Jr., F.
Outlook: Several players are back for Cape May Tech but the Hawks won't have it easy in the powerful CAL East. Campbell, Schmucker and Garcia should lead the team. King returns after missing most of last year due to injury.
