Cape May Tech
Cape May Tech

Coach: Warren Wade (fifth season)

2020 record: 0-6

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: Cape May Tech has six returning starters, including team leader Alex Garcia and goalkeeper Hailey Pinto. Emma Cleffi, Anna Smith, Alyssa Gery, Francesca Panzini are also players to watch in 2021. The team rosters 16 players, including a lot of incoming freshmen. The team will be a nice mix of athletes Wade said.

"We are looking for an uninterrupted season, which will provide the girls to have fun playing a game they all love, and prepare them both physically and professionally for their futures," Wade said.

