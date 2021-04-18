Cape May Tech

Coach: Cortney Walters
2019 record: 6-11
2021 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Cape May is young and looks to be competitive. Senior pitcher/infielder Maddie Newby, junior third baseman Adelia Ogden and junior center fielder Sophia Cirino will provide leadership. A pair of freshmen – Johanna Longstreet (P/INF) and Kayleigh Rhades (SS) – will start.
