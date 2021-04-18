 Skip to main content
Cape May Tech
Coach: Cortney Walters

2019 record: 6-11

2021 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Cape May is young and looks to be competitive. Senior pitcher/infielder Maddie Newby, junior third baseman Adelia Ogden and junior center fielder Sophia Cirino will provide leadership. A pair of freshmen – Johanna Longstreet (P/INF) and Kayleigh Rhades (SS) – will start.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
