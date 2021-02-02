 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May Tech girls 39, Lower Cape May 36
0 comments

Cape May Tech girls 39, Lower Cape May 36

Isabella Schmucker led Cape May Tech with 12 points and three assists. Haily Pinto scored 11 for cape May Tech and Alyssa Gery grabbed nine rebounds.

Lindsay Holden scored a game-high 20 for Lower Cape May.

Lower Cape May 4 14 7 11 – 36

Cape May Tech 9 10 10 10 – 39

LCM – Holden 20, Wagner 6, McGuigan 7, Elam 2, Lewis 2

CMT – Pinto 11, Garcia 4, Campbell 6, Schmucker 12, King 4, Gery 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News