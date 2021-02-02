Cape May Tech girls 39, Lower Cape May 36

Isabella Schmucker led Cape May Tech with 12 points and three assists. Haily Pinto scored 11 for cape May Tech and Alyssa Gery grabbed nine rebounds.
Lindsay Holden scored a game-high 20 for Lower Cape May.
Lower Cape May 4 14 7 11 – 36
Cape May Tech 9 10 10 10 – 39
LCM – Holden 20, Wagner 6, McGuigan 7, Elam 2, Lewis 2
CMT – Pinto 11, Garcia 4, Campbell 6, Schmucker 12, King 4, Gery 2
