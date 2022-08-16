 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May police searching for suspected wire thief

CAPE MAY — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole 100 feet of copper wire from an Atlantic City Electric construction site on Aug. 7.

Police on Tuesday released photos taken from surveillance footage. Authorities said the man appears to be white and is wearing sandals, a wool hat, a mask, and long-sleeve T-shirt with wording on the back.

The man used bolt cutters to open a chain link fence. He grabbed the wire and fled in a light-colored sedan believed to possibly be a Honda Civic, police said.

Information about the theft should be given to city police at 609-884-9500.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

