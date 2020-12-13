Cape May Mayor-elect Mullock proposes full-time engineer

CAPE MAY — With a shift in power on City Council, new clarity on the future of the city’s firehouse and a new mayor-elect, Cape May is set for changes in 2021.

“One thing that we definitely want to do is hire an in-house engineer,” said Zack Mullock, who unseated Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear in the November election. “Now that the voting is over, you’re not as concerned with politicking. You’re really just talking about what you want to accomplish.”

Mullock contends a full-time engineer would cost less than paying per-project. He said the city spends about $600,000 on engineering services a year, not including the amount spent for the engineers advising the city’s planning and zoning boards.

Having an engineer on staff would not cover all of those expenses, he said, but he believes it will make a big difference.

“There are definitely things that would pay for themselves,” he said in a recent interview.

At the same time, Mullock stressed that it will be up to the entire City Council to decide whether to move forward with the proposal, and on whom to hire if it is approved.