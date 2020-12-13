Cape May Mayor-elect Mullock proposes full-time engineer

CAPE MAY — With a shift in power on City Council, new clarity on the future of the city’s firehouse and a new mayor-elect, Cape May is set for changes in 2021.
“One thing that we definitely want to do is hire an in-house engineer,” said Zack Mullock, who unseated Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear in the November election. “Now that the voting is over, you’re not as concerned with politicking. You’re really just talking about what you want to accomplish.”
Mullock contends a full-time engineer would cost less than paying per-project. He said the city spends about $600,000 on engineering services a year, not including the amount spent for the engineers advising the city’s planning and zoning boards.
Having an engineer on staff would not cover all of those expenses, he said, but he believes it will make a big difference.
“There are definitely things that would pay for themselves,” he said in a recent interview.
At the same time, Mullock stressed that it will be up to the entire City Council to decide whether to move forward with the proposal, and on whom to hire if it is approved.
In Cape May’s form of governing, the mayor is directly elected, but it is the city manager who runs the day-to-day operations of the city. The mayor runs the City Council meetings, much the way the council president does in other towns, but does not have any more formal authority than the other four members of council.
The position does have symbolic importance, which can mean the mayor has influence on the direction of the town. Mullock is already a member of City Council, a seat he will have to give up when he becomes mayor in January.
The reorganization meeting is set for Jan. 7.
Mullock, 35, will be the youngest Cape May mayor in recent memory, possibly the youngest the town has seen. His family owns the Chalfonte Hotel on Howard Street.
Mullock and Lear had a sometimes uneasy relationship on City Council, and with Councilmember Patricia Gray Hendricks, who also lost her reelection bid this year to Chris Bezaire, seen as a Mullock ally although they did not run together.
Council Member Stacy Sheehan often joined Mullock in opposition, leading to multiple 3-2 votes over the past year. Together, they blocked a $15 million bond ordinance that would have funded a new public safety building on Franklin Street, combining the fire department and police in a single building.
In November, voters in a referendum vote supported Mullock’s preferred plan, to reconstruct only the fire department headquarters.
Getting that project underway will be a priority for 2021, Mullock said. The current building is in poor condition by all accounts.
“So we want to start that right away,” Mullock said.
The city is also set for a grant-funded, multimillion-dollar project to reconstruct the long-vacant Franklin Street School next to the fire headquarters, for use as a new library branch.
Nearby, on Lafayette Street, a multi-phase remediation project is also underway. Jersey Central Power and Light is in the process of cleaning up remnants of contamination from a plant that once created gas for the city’s streetlights from coal.
The plant operated from the 1880s until the 1930s. Mullock expressed frustration with the pace of the remediation work. He said he will work with the state Department of Environmental Protection to accelerate the multiphase project.
“We have to work closely with JCP&L and with the DEP to come to a solution that we all agree upon to get this thing going,” he said. That could include starting other phases of the project if the current phase hits a delay.
Mullock said getting that project and others in town over the finish line will be a priority, one that will be helped by having a staff engineer, whom he said could also serve as project manager in some instances.
“While it’s ultimately the city manager who’s in charge of these projects, that’s not necessarily the city manager’s area of expertise,” Mullock said.
He did not commit one way or another to the future of Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies, the former deputy city manager appointed to the post in February. He said the full City Council will have to decide on any personnel changes.
Mullock also said he would seek a renewed focus on historic preservation in the town, which has capitalized on its many Victorian-era buildings, and on flood prevention projects.
