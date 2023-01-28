Cape May MAC receives grant from NJM

The grant is a contribution to matching funds to support an HVAC system inside the Physick House Museum, located on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate at 1048 Washington St.

“NJM is pleased to have supported Cape May MAC since 2016 through our charter membership in the 2020 Society,” said Pat Hartpence, NJM corporate giving officer in a release. “We are very proud to continue this partnership by helping to preserve the grandeur of the Physick House Museum, one of Cape May’s many notable historic landmarks.”