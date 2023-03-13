Hume is the owner of Sunset Beach Gifts in Cape May Point. Cape May MAC Director of Tour Operations Nanci Coughlin nominated Hume for his efforts to welcome guests to Sunset Beach when they arrive by bus through Cape May MAC’s tours, and for arranging parking for the buses and welcome bags for the drivers. Guests to Sunset Beach can also enjoy a 40-year Hume family tradition — a flag lowering ceremony that honors veterans.

“When the bus arrives, Larry checks if there are any veterans on board, so he can honor and include each of them in the flag-lowering ceremony,” Coughlin said. “He has a special way of making the tour meaningful and personal to our visitors. They come from all over the country and they leave with a special memory to last a lifetime. They feel both welcomed in Cape May, and cherished, thanks to Larry. We are honored to work with him and grateful for what he does.”