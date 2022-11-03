Cape May MAC announces Lauren and Marc Shenfield as volunteers of the month

CAPE MAY — The Cape May MAC (Museum, Arts and Culture) announced Lauren and Marc Shenfield as their November Volunteers of the Month on Monday.

The couple from Cape May and Croton in Hudson, New York, were nominated by Cape May's Director of Visitor Services & Special Events Janice Corkery, for their decades worth of support to Cape May MAC, a non-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region.

For the past year, the Shenfields opened up their Cape May home, the Aurorean Cottage, for the Cape May MAC's Taste of Cape May Kitchen Tour in 2021, the Gardens of Cape May Tour last spring and the Private Homes Tour in October.

"Marc and Lauren go above and beyond during these tours,” said Corkery, who also noted the Shenfields immediately agreed to open their home without hesitation after she mentioned she still needed properties for the Taste of Cape May Kitchen Tour at the Cape May MAC's 50th anniversary celebration last September.

“They are wonderful hosts and enjoy the history of their home and sharing its story with the public. By doing so, they help us share and keep alive Cape May history, which is the organization’s mission. We couldn’t be more grateful to them for stepping up and helping us fulfill our mission in this way, and for all the enthusiasm and joy they bring,” said Corkery.

For information about the year-round schedule of tours, festivals, events, or the Cape May MAC memberships that are open to all, visit capemaymac.org.