Cape May County's Department of Health reporting six new COVID-19 cases

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Six new positive COVID-19 infections have been discovered among Cape May County residents, according to news released Friday by the county's Department of Health.

The six cases were found in the following municipalities — three in Upper Township, two in Middle Township and one in Ocean City.

There also were four new out-of-county positive cases.

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the county are now 1,375, including 92 deaths.

