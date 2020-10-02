 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County's Department of Health reporting six new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Cape May County's Department of Health reporting six new COVID-19 cases

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Six new positive COVID-19 infections have been discovered among Cape May County residents, according to news released Friday by the county's Department of Health.

The six cases were found in the following municipalities — three in Upper Township, two in Middle Township and one in Ocean City.

There also were four new out-of-county positive cases.

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the county are now 1,375, including 92 deaths.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News