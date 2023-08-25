CAPE MAY COUNTY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Taylor Swift fans on Long Beach Island and beyond were in awe Friday evening as the mega-celebrity was spotted on the island.
A group of Ocean Club Condominium residents complained about loud music from a beach bar blighting their neighborhood during Wednesday's CitiS…
After nine months of effort and delays, demolition has started on an Atlantic City property reportedly used as a staging area by drug users an…
FuelFest will make its Mid-Atlantic debut next month, and it chose the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville as its destination.
However the details sort out in practice and possibly in court, closing stores in crime hot spots overnight should help make Atlantic City cle…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE