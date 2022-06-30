CAPE MAY COUNTY

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior Olympics program returns to Dealy Field in Sea Isle City on Monday, July 4. This event is for boys and girls ages 3 to 12, and features running, jumping and throwing competitions, with gold, silver and bronze medals.. You can register for the Junior Olympics 9:30 a.m. at Dealy Field. The games commence at 10 a.m. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen and bottles of water for your junior Olympians. This event is sponsored by the city’s Division of Recreation and hosted by volunteers from the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. Following the Junior Olympics is All Americana Family Fun Night at Excursion Park, located at JFK boulevard and Pleasure avenue. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. come down for an evening of fun, excitement, and patriotism. There is a stage featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with face painting, patriotic music, dancing, and more. The annual Independence Day Fireworks Show starts at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched near 50th Street making Sea Isle’s promenade and beaches the best viewing spots.